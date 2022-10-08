Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 580,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,236. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.