Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.79. 5,097,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

