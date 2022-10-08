Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

NYSE VLO traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

