Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 738 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

