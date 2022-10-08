APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 1,802.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of APA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

