APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

APA stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in APA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after purchasing an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after purchasing an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

