API3 Price Up 0.6% This Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00009008 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $108.96 million and $9.69 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. API3 has a current supply of 114,855,860 with 56,547,601 in circulation. The last known price of API3 is 1.72148203 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,818,895.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://api3.org/.”

