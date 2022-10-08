ApolloX (APX) Market Cap Hits $13.63 Million

ApolloX (APX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. ApolloX has a total market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $520,058.00 worth of ApolloX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApolloX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApolloX has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ApolloX Profile

ApolloX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. ApolloX’s total supply is 4,012,999,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,721,235 tokens. The Reddit community for ApolloX is https://reddit.com/r/ApolloX_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ApolloX is www.apollox.finance/en. ApolloX’s official Twitter account is @apollox_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApolloX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApolloX (APX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ApolloX has a current supply of 4,012,999,583.7484465 with 409,918,916.0719788 in circulation. The last known price of ApolloX is 0.03397695 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $521,202.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apollox.finance/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApolloX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApolloX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApolloX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

