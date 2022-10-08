Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 331,992 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,136,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.4% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 73,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.1% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

