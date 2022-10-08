Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,527 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 383,247 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $100,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

