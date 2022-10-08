Apricot Finance (APT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million

Apricot Finance (APT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Apricot Finance token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Apricot Finance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $50,472.00 worth of Apricot Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apricot Finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apricot Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Apricot Finance Token Profile

Apricot Finance was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Apricot Finance’s total supply is 999,999,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,500,000 tokens. The official website for Apricot Finance is apricot.one. Apricot Finance’s official Twitter account is @apricotfinance. The official message board for Apricot Finance is apricotfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apricot Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Apricot Finance (APT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Apricot Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Apricot Finance is 0.00372977 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $60,469.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apricot.one/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apricot Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apricot Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apricot Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apricot Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apricot Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.