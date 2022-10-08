Apron Price Tops $0.0025 (APN)

Apron (APN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Apron has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Apron has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $332,047.00 worth of Apron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Apron Coin Profile

Apron launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Apron’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apron is apron.network.

Apron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.