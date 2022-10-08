Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Holdings Increased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Arch Resources by 80.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Arch Resources by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Arch Resources by 572.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 102,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCH traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.21. 495,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average of $148.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 55.32 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

