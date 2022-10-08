ArchAngel Token (ARCHA) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

ArchAngel Token (ARCHA) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. ArchAngel Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $9,479.00 worth of ArchAngel Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ArchAngel Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArchAngel Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ArchAngel Token Token Profile

ArchAngel Token launched on September 18th, 2021. ArchAngel Token’s official website is archangeltoken.com. ArchAngel Token’s official Twitter account is @archangel_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArchAngel Token is https://reddit.com/r/archangeltoken.

ArchAngel Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchAngel Token (ARCHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchAngel Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ArchAngel Token is 0 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $337.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://archangeltoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchAngel Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchAngel Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArchAngel Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

