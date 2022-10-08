ArchAngel Token Trading Down 2.8% This Week (ARCHA)

ArchAngel Token (ARCHA) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, ArchAngel Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ArchAngel Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $9,479.00 worth of ArchAngel Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArchAngel Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ArchAngel Token Profile

ArchAngel Token’s genesis date was September 18th, 2021. ArchAngel Token’s official Twitter account is @archangel_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArchAngel Token is archangeltoken.com. The Reddit community for ArchAngel Token is https://reddit.com/r/archangeltoken.

Buying and Selling ArchAngel Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchAngel Token (ARCHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchAngel Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ArchAngel Token is 0 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $337.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://archangeltoken.com/.”

