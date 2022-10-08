Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.88.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

