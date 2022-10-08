ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.8% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,352,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,216,096. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94.

