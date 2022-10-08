Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Position Increased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after purchasing an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

APAM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 580,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

