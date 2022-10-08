Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %
ARTW opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.42.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
