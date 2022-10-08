Asset Planning Corporation Acquires 385 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 22,199,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,156,208. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

