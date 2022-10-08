Atlas Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

Atlas has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlas to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Atlas has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 8.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Further Reading

