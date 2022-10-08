ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$42.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$30.60 and a one year high of C$53.65.

Insider Activity

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,186,245.00. In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,186,245.00. Also, Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$181,600.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at C$176,232.02.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.