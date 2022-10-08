AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,033 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 53,446,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,333,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

