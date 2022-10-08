Augur (REP) Price Tops $7.13 on Top Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00036399 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $78.44 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 7.05077595 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,063,873.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

