Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aurubis from €87.00 ($88.78) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aurubis from €95.00 ($96.94) to €84.00 ($85.71) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

Aurubis stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.