Avocado DAO Token (AVG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Avocado DAO Token (AVG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Avocado DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $141,066.00 worth of Avocado DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avocado DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avocado DAO Token has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.37 or 1.00002250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063635 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Avocado DAO Token Profile

AVG is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2021. Avocado DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,100,000 tokens. Avocado DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @avocadoguild. The official message board for Avocado DAO Token is avocadoguild.medium.com. The official website for Avocado DAO Token is avocadodao.io.

Avocado DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avocado DAO Token (AVG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Avocado DAO Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Avocado DAO Token is 0.0621613 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $120,510.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avocadodao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avocado DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avocado DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avocado DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

