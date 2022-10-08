Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Banana Task Force Ape has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Banana Task Force Ape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Banana Task Force Ape has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $12,243.00 worth of Banana Task Force Ape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Banana Task Force Ape Token Profile

Banana Task Force Ape launched on April 3rd, 2022. Banana Task Force Ape’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Banana Task Force Ape’s official Twitter account is @bananatfa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banana Task Force Ape is www.bananataskforceape.com. The official message board for Banana Task Force Ape is medium.com/@bananatfa.

Buying and Selling Banana Task Force Ape

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Task Force Ape (BTFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Task Force Ape has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Task Force Ape is 0.0000013 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,199.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bananataskforceape.com/.”

