Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 13.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 163,786,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,925,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

