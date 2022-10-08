Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 2,812 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $12.83 on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.92.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

