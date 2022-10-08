Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 1,334 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,364.29.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,459. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

