Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 185 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.37% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

IHF traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.67. The company had a trading volume of 34,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,275. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.34.

