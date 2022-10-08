Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 548 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,134,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.49. 75,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

