Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 6,833 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,119,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.