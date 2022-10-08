Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,025 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

CLOU traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

