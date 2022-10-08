Barclays Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €555.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Kering Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kering stock opened at €449.50 ($458.67) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €517.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €513.97. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($425.92).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

