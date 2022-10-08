Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Zalando Price Performance

Zalando stock opened at €20.63 ($21.05) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.44 and a 200-day moving average of €31.33.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

