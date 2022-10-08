Bastion Protocol Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (BSTN)

Bastion Protocol (BSTN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bastion Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bastion Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bastion Protocol has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $8,635.00 worth of Bastion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bastion Protocol

Bastion Protocol (BSTN) is a token. Its launch date was March 6th, 2022. Bastion Protocol’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000 tokens. Bastion Protocol’s official website is bastionprotocol.com. Bastion Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bastionprotocol. Bastion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bastionprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bastion Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bastion Protocol (BSTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Aurora platform. Bastion Protocol has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bastion Protocol is 0.00191098 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,267.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bastionprotocol.com/.”

