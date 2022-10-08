Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

BAX stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Baxter International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Baxter International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 45,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

