BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,925.02.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,405 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

