Biconomy (BICO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.71 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Biconomy has a market cap of $79.38 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Biconomy has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,200,341 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy (BICO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Biconomy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,200,341.47227782 in circulation. The last known price of Biconomy is 0.39445146 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,782,291.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biconomy.io.”

