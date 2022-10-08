BidiPass (BDP) One Day Volume Hits $11.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $69,934.15 and $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BidiPass’ launch date was December 1st, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BidiPass (BDP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BidiPass has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 386,631,336.787443 in circulation. The last known price of BidiPass is 0.00018469 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $12.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bidipass.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

