Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.45

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.45 and traded as high as $134.00. Biglari shares last traded at $128.94, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.
Biglari Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $92.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Biglari
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
