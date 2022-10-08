Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.45

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $130.45 and traded as high as $134.00. Biglari shares last traded at $128.94, with a volume of 4,358 shares trading hands.

Biglari Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $92.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biglari by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

