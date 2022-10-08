BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Hits $6.80 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One BioPassport Token token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $154,499.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.27 or 0.99998836 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022199 BTC.

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 tokens. BioPassport Token’s official website is biopassport.io. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @biopassport1. The official message board for BioPassport Token is medium.com/@biopassportofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. BioPassport Token has a current supply of 8,800,000,000 with 1,755,103,460 in circulation. The last known price of BioPassport Token is 0.00385195 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $86,542.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biopassport.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

