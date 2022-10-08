Blockchain Brawlers 24 Hour Volume Hits $159,419.00 (BRWL)

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Blockchain Brawlers token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Brawlers has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $159,419.00 worth of Blockchain Brawlers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Brawlers has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Brawlers alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blockchain Brawlers Token Profile

Blockchain Brawlers launched on March 30th, 2022. Blockchain Brawlers’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,559,364 tokens. Blockchain Brawlers’ official website is www.bcbrawlers.com. The official message board for Blockchain Brawlers is medium.com/blockchain-brawlers. Blockchain Brawlers’ official Twitter account is @bc_brawlers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Brawlers

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockchain Brawlers has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 995,559,364.3033 in circulation. The last known price of Blockchain Brawlers is 0.00366405 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $141,782.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bcbrawlers.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Brawlers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Brawlers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Brawlers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Brawlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Brawlers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.