Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) One Day Volume Tops $261,539.00

Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Blockchain Monster Hunt has a total market cap of $11.00 million and $261,539.00 worth of Blockchain Monster Hunt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Monster Hunt has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blockchain Monster Hunt token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Monster Hunt Profile

Blockchain Monster Hunt launched on October 13th, 2021. Blockchain Monster Hunt’s total supply is 994,444,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,444,211 tokens. Blockchain Monster Hunt’s official Twitter account is @bcmhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockchain Monster Hunt is bcmhunt.com. Blockchain Monster Hunt’s official message board is blog.bcmhunt.com.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Monster Hunt

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Monster Hunt (BCMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockchain Monster Hunt has a current supply of 994,444,444 with 148,292,829 in circulation. The last known price of Blockchain Monster Hunt is 0.01109629 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $10,681.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bcmhunt.com.”

