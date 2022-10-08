BlockchainSpace Price Reaches $0.0508 on Major Exchanges (GUILD)

BlockchainSpace (GUILD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BlockchainSpace has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockchainSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockchainSpace has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $15,306.00 worth of BlockchainSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BlockchainSpace

BlockchainSpace’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. BlockchainSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,291,353 tokens. BlockchainSpace’s official message board is blockchain-space.medium.com. The official website for BlockchainSpace is blockchainspace.asia. BlockchainSpace’s official Twitter account is @blockchain_spc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockchainSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockchainSpace (GUILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BlockchainSpace has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockchainSpace is 0.05142629 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,766.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockchainspace.asia.”

