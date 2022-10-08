blockWRK (WRK) Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

blockWRK (WRK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. blockWRK has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $62,701.00 worth of blockWRK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, blockWRK has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One blockWRK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About blockWRK

blockWRK launched on January 27th, 2019. blockWRK’s total supply is 11,923,616,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,869,295 tokens. blockWRK’s official Twitter account is @blockwrk and its Facebook page is accessible here. blockWRK’s official website is www.blockwrk.io.

blockWRK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “blockWRK (WRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. blockWRK has a current supply of 11,923,616,244 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of blockWRK is 0.04957412 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $141,007.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blockwrk.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as blockWRK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire blockWRK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase blockWRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

