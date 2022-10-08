Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 11,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 560,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

In related news, CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of Blue Star Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,969,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 41,409 shares of company stock valued at $46,623 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

