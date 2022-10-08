Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 11,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 560,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.
