Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Trading Down 1.8%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 11,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 560,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 50.93% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Star Foods

In related news, CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of Blue Star Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,969,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,409 shares of company stock valued at $46,623.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

