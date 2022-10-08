BonusCloud Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,505.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $18,505.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud was first traded on June 1st, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bonus_cloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonusCloud (BXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BonusCloud has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 3,352,137,888.214126 in circulation. The last known price of BonusCloud is 0.00064424 USD and is up 130.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $741,131.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bonuscloud.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

